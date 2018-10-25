New bar opens today

GRAND OPENING: The crew from long-awaited new bar Loft, is set to enjoy their grand opening today in the heart of Byron Bay.

GRAND OPENING: The crew from long-awaited new bar Loft, is set to enjoy their grand opening today in the heart of Byron Bay.

MODERN Australian food, cocktails and 10 beers on tap - what more could you want from the North Coast's newest restaurant?

One of Byron Bay's most-anticipated new businesses, Loft, is opening today in the heart of Byron Bay.

For owner Matt Hunt, it's the culmination of years of experience in the hospitality industry and a "true love” for the region.

His vision is to create a cocktail bar with "amazing food that taps into the Byron vibe”.

"It's relaxing and casual, it's where you want to be,” he said.

With this new restaurant, Mr Hunt hopes to create an "unforgettable experience” for his customers.

"You'll be able to see your chefs preparing your food, slicing meats, shucking oysters and that's something really special,” Mr Hunt said.

"This adds to the theatre and experience as soon as you walk up the stairs, with the space itself always approachable and relaxed.”

The menu - which will be available all day - will be ideal for sharing.

"Great cocktails, wines, ten cold beers on tap - complemented by an incredible modern Australian sharing menu,” he said.

"Great food and drinks to engage all your senses, whilst still being fun, approachable and affordable.”

Mr Hunt said customers will be able to "come in at noon and end up being there all day and night”.

"You won't be hurried out, in fact you'll be encouraged to settle in and enjoy the food, diverse drink list and atmosphere.”

Mr Hunt said he couldn't imagine starting his business anywhere else.

"Byron has always had a special place in my heart, I've been coming here for years with my family. There's always been a gravitational pull to Byron, something that I can't really explain,” Mr Hunt said.

"After starting businesses in Melbourne I continued to travel to Byron regularly, always dreaming that one day I could focus on my own concept for the town - that combined the Byron energy with a holistic approach to a food and beverage experience.”

Loft is located at 4 Jonson St, and for more information, phone 6680 9183.

Follow Loft on Instagram: @loftbyronbay