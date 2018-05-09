New APRA AMCOS role is music to Jana Gibson's ears

A FORMER Mullumbimby resident and SCU graduate will take up a leadership role in Australia's largest music organisation, APRA AMCOS.

Jana Gibson will lead the membership team at APRA AMCOS, the Australasian Performing Right Association, a copyright collective representing Australian and New Zealander composers, lyricists and music publishers.

Founded in 1926, APRA AMCOS works alongside and advocates for 95,000 members.

Ms Gibson will become the Head of Member Services on June 1, a position vacated by Dean Ormston, who moves up to the CEO role in July.

Mr Ormston highlighted Ms Gibson's skills for the role: "Jana brings strong operational and relationship management expertise to the role and a demonstrated commitment to working collaboratively and consultatively across the business and our membership."

"She is widely respected as a senior manager in the business, and we look forward to having her on the leadership team".

In her new role, Ms Gibson will lead the Writer Services, Member Relations, Publisher Relations and Repertoire, Sounds Australia, Live Music Office teams and have oversight of other member initiatives such as the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office, SongHubs, SongMakers, Awards and outreach programs.

The new APRA AMCOS Head Member Services, Jana Gibson. Jacquie Manning

The top two priorities for Ms Gibson in her new role will be continuing to provide customer service and efficient and accurate payment to writer and publisher members.

These goals will be supported by targets for membership growth through increased engagement with educational institutions; improving diversity - addressing gaps in gender, ethnicity and geography; creating career pathways locally and internationally through program development and working to support the longevity of members' careers.

Jana Gibson said she was excited to take on the new role.

"We need to be present in the lives of music creators throughout their careers and through business cycles," she said.

"We are a vital part of the industry ecosystem as we provide services, opportunities and advocacy to support their livelihoods. In a time of diversifying income, increased access to data and market disruption, we are continually partnering with our publisher, composer and songwriter members and the wider industry on opportunities to ensure their works are heard."

Born in Queensland, Ms Gibson attended Mullumbimby High School and then gained a Bachelor of Business Tourism (1992) from Southern Cross University. She then moved to Sydney to work in hotel management where her love of the live music scene began.