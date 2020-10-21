New album and their own recording label for local musos

Ballpark Music is a five-piece indie rock/pop band based in Brisbane, Australia, made up of frontman Sam Cromack, Jennifer Boyce, Paul Furness, and twins Dean Hanson and Daniel Hanson.

Ballpark Music is a five-piece indie rock/pop band based in Brisbane, Australia, made up of frontman Sam Cromack, Jennifer Boyce, Paul Furness, and twins Dean Hanson and Daniel Hanson.

BALLPARK Music is the sixth studio album of the band of the same name.

The album was written, recorded and produced entirely by the band in their Brisbane studio over the course of summer 2019/2020.

The ensemble is a five-piece indie rock/pop band made up of frontman Sam Cromack (guitar / vocals), Jennifer Boyce (bass / backing vocals), Paul Furness (keys / trombone), and twins Dean Hanson (guitar / backing vocals) and Daniel Hanson (drums / backing vocals).

The band is mostly formed by Northern Rivers musicians.

Frontman Sam Cromack grew up in Lennox Head and moved to Brisbane aged 18, after he finished school.

Twin brothers Dean and Daniel are originally from Goonellabah.

This will be the first album the band will be releasing on their newly-founded record label Prawn Records.

They will be launching the album with a Ballpark Music residency at the Triffid in Brisbane, with 10 shows from Friday, October 22 to Wednesday, October 28.

Three singles have been released so far from the album: Spark Up!, Day & Age and most recently Cherub.

Ballpark Music, the album, will be released on Friday, October 23.