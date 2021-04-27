New $2.6M park will ‘change Byron significantly’

Byron Shire Council has released its final concept plans for the $2.6 million Byron Bay skatepark, to be constructed in the Sandhills Estate.

Byron Shire Council has released its final concept plans for the $2.6 million Byron Bay skatepark, to be constructed in the Sandhills Estate.

Byron Shire councillors have voted to support a plan for a new skate park in Byron Bay.

At the council's ordinary meeting on Thursday, they voted unanimously to endorse a detailed design plan for the skate park and recreational precinct slated for the Sandhills Estate.

Mayor Simon Richardson said he was "proud" of the work that had been done on the plans.

The $2.6 million worth of planned works would completely transform the area, behind the Byron Library and the courthouse.

Byron Shire Council has released its final concept plans for the $2.6 million Byron Bay skatepark, to be constructed in the Sandhills Estate.

"There's just so much we need to congratulate staff for and our community and councillors," Cr Richardson said.

"I'm stoked with the design; I think the value-add for this area is phenomenal," he said.

"It's going to change Byron significantly, particularly for those younger crew who are going to use it all the time."

He said the park was "just another amazing step" to come from the council's CBD masterplan process.

The new $8.4 million bus interchange on Butler St, opened on Monday, has been another aspect of this along with the Byron Bypass and award-winning Railway Park.

Byron Shire Council has released its final concept plans for the $2.6 million Byron Bay skatepark, to be constructed in the Sandhills Estate.

He said their contractors had early on been "cynical about masterplans (that) sit on shelves because councils don't have the courage to make them happen".

The council voted to endorse the plans for the precinct, proceed with procuring a construction contractor via a tender process, delegate authority to the general manager to award the construction tender if the construction price is within the adopted project budget, and if the tender is not awarded after the caretaker period begins.

Originally published as New $2.6M park will 'change Byron significantly'