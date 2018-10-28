New 2018 show events

ALL SMILES: Jacob Toovey, Brodie Goodhand and Kyle Anderson from Mullumbimby weren't deterred by the rain as they enjoyed all the events at last year's Mullumbimby Show.

WITH the 2018 Mullumbimby Agricultural and Truck Show rapidly approaching, time is running out to enter in many of the events.

Following a huge turnout despite the rain at last year's 110th celebration, event organisers are looking forward to this year's event.

After the success of 2017's inaugural team event, organisers are bringing it back, planned for the Sunday.

The committee is excited to be celebrating the local sugar cane industry within the main pavilion with an increase in prizes for many of the no-entry classes.

Entries for the main pavilion, Demolition Derby and cattle sections can be made at https://showday.online or printed catalogues are available at the Mullumbimby Rural Co-Op, Mullumbimby Newsagency and local produce agencies.

Membership is also available from Stewarts menswear which ensures free unlimited entry over both days of the show.

New event

New for 2018 is the Chincogan Store tug-of-war.

Local rivalry is fierce with sporting teams, services and local businesses vying for the chance to be champions.

The inaugural event has no entry fee and a $200 cash first prize.