Netflix jacks up Australian prices

Netflix will increase its prices in Australia from today.

The streaming platform is jacking up its basic plan from $9.99 to $10.99 while its standard plan will go up from $13.99 to $15.99.

The price for the premium plan remains unchanged at $19.99.

The price rises on the basic and standard plans are the first for Netflix since June 2017, when costs went up partly to cover the cost of the Australian Government's tax changes which included charging GST on digital products.

New Netflix members will see the changes from today while existing members will see it roll out in the next few weeks, depending on where they are in their billing cycle.

A basic plan entitles a customer to one simultaneous stream and standard definition picture quality while a standard plan includes two simultaneous streams, high definition picture quality and two devices on to which content can be downloaded.

A premium plan includes four simultaneous streams, four download devices and ultra high definition (4K) quality.

Enola Holmes, starring Millie Bobby Brown, is coming to Netflix later this month

A Netflix spokesperson said: "We know Australians have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment, and we're more committed than ever to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations.

"Members tell us how much they value the breadth and variety of the catalogue, and we're updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films.

"As always, there will be different plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget."

Netflix's move comes at a time when there is an influx of competition in the streaming space with the likes of Apple, Disney and Binge* launching new services in the past 12 months. Before the end of the year, BBC's Britbox is slated to debut in Australia.

The price rise puts Netflix at the higher end of streaming subscriptions prices in Australia.

Binge and Stan both charge $10 for a basic plan and $14 for a standard plan while Binge's premium plan costs $18 and Stan's premium option is priced at $19 per month.

Disney+ is $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year while 10 All Access is $9.99 a month. Apple TV+ costs $7.99 a month but the tech giant has announced this week plans which allows customers to bundle their Apple TV+, cloud storage, Apple Music and Fitness+ subscriptions together for a lower overall price.

Of the non-niche subscription services, Amazon Prime Video clocks in at the cheapest, at either $6.99 a month or $59 for the year.

There are also several streaming services that cater to specific genres, including Shudder (horror), Hayu (reality TV), Acorn TV (British TV), DocPlay (documentaries), iwonder (documentaries) and Kayo (sports).

*Binge is majority owned by News Corp, publisher of news.com.au

