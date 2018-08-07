Netflix drops bonkers trailer for new series

"THIS is multi-reality brain magic sh*t."

That about sums up Netflix's bonkers new series Maniac, which just dropped its first full trailer today.

The premise of the show, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Jane Eyre), is about two people, Annie (Emma Stone) and Owen (Jonah Hill), who become part of an experimental pharmaceutical trial.

The doctor running the show is James Mantleray (Justin Theroux), who claims he can repair the mind of any and all of its ills - heartbreak, depression, whatever. His promises of no complications don't seem to ring quite true, as you'll see in the trailer, with Annie and Owen experiencing mad fever dreams of wild fantasies.

Now that’s a matchbox car.

At first glance, Maniac looks like a cross between Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind and Legion.

The 10-episode miniseries is the first proper foray into TV in a decade (in other words, since they became famous) for Stone and Hill, and also features Sally Field, Julia Garner (Ozark), Jemima Kirke (Girls), Rob Yang, Sonoya Mizuno (Crazy Rich Asians), Gabriel Byrne and Billy Magnussen.

Stone and Hill previously starred together in Superbad.

Maniac will drop on Netflix on September 21.