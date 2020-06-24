Menu
Chicken Run is getting a sequel.
Entertainment

Netflix confirms Chicken Run sequel

24th Jun 2020 2:46 PM

Finally, some eggcellent news for 2020.

Netflix has confirmed it is releasing a sequel to stop-animation classic Chicken Run, 20 years after the film first hit cinemas.

The new film, to begin production by next year, will follow Ginger and Rocky's new life on an island sanctuary after they escaped Tweedy's farm.

The couple hatch a daughter Molly and life seems perfect until a threat begins to loom from the mainland.

It's safe to say, fans of the original flick are delighted by the news.

 

Released in 2000 by Aardman Pictures, Chicken Run remains the highest-grossing stop animation film of all time and was nominated for a swath of awards when first released, including the Oscar for best animated feature.

Chicken Run starred Mel Gibson, Miranda Richardson and Julia Sawalha, and told the story of a group of fowls who discovered their farm life had a rather bleak end and decided to plot their escape.

It was directed by Aardman Animations' Nick Park and Peter Lord, the production house behind cult hits Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit.

Sam Fell will direct the follow up, revealing in a video released online that the Chicken Run sequel had been years in the making.

"I tell you it will be fun and games seeing these chickens back in action," he said, according to Variety.

"All the gadgets, the kit, we're kind of moving towards an almost-tribute to Mission Impossible with elements of heist and how they're going to pull off this amazing break-in."

Lord said they had found the "perfect story" to tell fans of the original film.

"Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run so we're delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we've found the perfect story," he said.

"Netflix feels like the ideal creative partner for this project too: they celebrate the filmmaker, which means we can make the film we want to make - the one we really care about - and share it with a global audience."

animated movies chicken run netflix

