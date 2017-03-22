Netballers off to Academic Competition

NORTH Coast netballers Freya Peacock, Kaelyah Puni and Tarnie Hilyard will head to Terrigal in early April to take part in the 2017 ClubsNSW Academy Games.

To be held from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th April, the girls will compete alongside more than 200 athletes from 11 Regional Academies of Sport across the State.

The girls are part of the 24 member North Coast Academy of Sport (NCAS) netball squad selected last November to participate in both the Academy Games and the Australian Invitational Youth Games, to be held in Maitland in July.

This is the second consecutive year that both Freya, 14, and Kaelyah, 15, have been selected for the Academy and the first year for Tarnie, 14. They have attended monthly training sessions with elite level coaches in preparation for the events.

President of the Brunswick Byron Netball Association, Robyn Venn said the girls' achievement was a reflection of their impressive netball skills, love for the game and a desire to play the sport at a higher level.

"These talented young sports women play for their clubs and represent our Association at state, as well as fulfilling their commitments to NCAS,” she said.

"We are very proud of them and wish them all the best at the upcoming games”.