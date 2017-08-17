Neighbourhood peace at risk: VOHL

VICTIMS of Holiday Letting has urged concerned locals to respond to the State Government's Short Term Holiday Letting in NSW Options Paper before October 31.

"There are regrettably few safeguards within the options (outlined) for protecting residents' rights against noise and disruptive behaviour from short-term holiday let occupants,” group member Doug Luke said.

"We maintain that holiday letting under current planning legislation, Byron Shire LEP 1988 included, is illegal and should be prosecuted but this option is not presented in the Options Paper.

"The NSW Government appears intent on legislating for a "light touch” Short Term Holiday Letting Policy.

"VOHL is not opposed to genuine house sharing where the host owner or permanent rental tenant lives on the premises with guests and can thus ensure civil behaviour.

"It is the vacant houses or units where the owner is absent - often hundreds of kilometres away - that are the major cause of concern, particularly regarding noise.”

Mr Luke said the current Byron Council Short Term Rental Accommodation Policy, developed though three years of public consultation with holiday let operators, Victims of Holiday Letting and other community stakeholders, was rejected by the NSW Parliamentary Counsel.

"The short-term holiday let businesses such as Stayz and Airbnb have large funds on-tap to continuously lobby government,” Mr Luke said.

"Grassroots community groups and individual residents must also have their voices heard.

"The peace and quiet of our neighbourhoods continue to be at risk.”

Access the government's Options Paper at www.planning.nsw.gov.au