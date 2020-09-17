Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mountain Blue's blueberry varieties are world renowned.
Mountain Blue's blueberry varieties are world renowned.
News

Need a job? Company is giving away $50,000 to best workers

Javier Encalada
17th Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOOKING for a job and ready to commit to a season of work?

Lismore agribusiness Mountain Blue is bringing back a $50,000 incentive program to employ people harvesting blueberries at its Tabulam farm.

The family-owned and operated agri-company produces berries at their farming operations of blueberries and raspberries in Tabulam and other locations in Australia, breeds new varieties of blueberries and blackberries, they also own a local nursery, plus a marketing business for berries, strawberries, blueberries and raspberries producers around the country.

The company already offered a similar scheme in 2017.

Managing director Andrew Bell said the program will entice people to come to Tabulam to harvest blueberries.

"The prize pool is available to everyone who becomes part of the Mountain Blue harvest team," he said.

 

Mountain Blue is a family-owned company, established in 1978 producing high quality blueberry fruit and genetics.
Mountain Blue is a family-owned company, established in 1978 producing high quality blueberry fruit and genetics.

 

"Employees will be rewarded with entries into the draw based on consistent attendance and reaching achievable productivity targets throughout the season."

First prize will be $10,000, second prize will be $5,000 and then there will be thirty five further draws of $1,000 each, totalling the $50,000 giveaway.

Mr Bell said the incentive is designed so that employees who are regular, consistent and productive remain motivated to stay with the company throughout the entire harvest season, which runs from July to Christmas.

"The longer people stay and the more fruit they harvest, the more opportunities they'll have to share in the $50,000," he said.

The competition officially starts on September 21 and the prize draw will be held at the completion of the 2020 blueberry picking season, in late December.

Blue Mountain has been looking into employing extra workers since last month.

For more information on this fantastic incentive, please visit mountainblue.com.au/employment, with extra application dates and details coming soon via social media.

blueberries coronavirusnorthernrivers mountain blue orchards northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $34M hotel rejected: 'City style trying to impose itself'

        Premium Content $34M hotel rejected: 'City style trying to impose itself'

        Council News EXPLAINED: Why plans for a 146-room hotel, retail space and function centre at Byron Bay won’t be approved.

        10 trucks, dozens of people needed to move whale

        Premium Content 10 trucks, dozens of people needed to move whale

        News AFTER dying in shallow waters at South Ballina last week, the 17m carcass was moved...

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        New item in search for missing backpacker

        News "The black watch that Theo was wearing wasn’t the one we thought"

        5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        Premium Content 5 things you need to know about the new bypass

        News THE long-awaited Broadwater, Wardell and Woodburn bypass has officially opened, so...