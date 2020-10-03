Near-complete bridge works have been ‘great recycling story’

THE restoration of South Arm Bridge in Brunswick Heads has been a project with reuse at its core.

Timber restoration work is in its final stages and it's expected it will be open to two lanes of traffic from this month.

Byron Shire Council road and bridge engineer, Josh Provis, said it had been "a fantastic restoration" and "a great recycling story".

"We've been able to use a lot of suitable hardwood timbers from bridge replacements in Bangalow, and we are finding new homes for the South Arm Bridge timbers in other council and community projects around the shire," Mr Provis said.

"The piles and girders have been replaced or restored, the new timber deck was completed about three weeks ago and the crew has been busy installing and painting the safety barrier and kerbing, and preparing the walkway for installation.

"By mid-October we will be able to open the bridge up to two lanes of traffic again, with only temporary traffic management in place while we complete a smooth new road on the Mullumbimbi St side, and finish some road repairs on the South Beach Rd side.

"There will also be some final cross-bracing happening under the bridge as planned but this won't impact significantly on traffic movement.

The bridge's restoration has been funded by a $607,530 grant from the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal program with matching funds provided by the council. .

"A big thank you to the local community for their support and patience throughout the project," Mr Provis said.