Neale is set for freestyle events

ENTHUSIASTIC: Leah Neale
ENTHUSIASTIC: Leah Neale Warren Lynam
Tom Threadingham
Steele Taylor
by and

SWIMMING: Leah Neale went to the Australian trials without any real expectations so she's "pretty stoked" to find herself preparing for individual and relay berths at this year's Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old is set to compete in the 200m freestyle and the 4x200m freestyle at the Gold Coast, after snaring third place at the selection meet in late February.

"I wasn't really going in there to expect anything. I was just going in there to try and improve on what I had done in the last few years and came away with a bronze and a season best (1:57.68) so I was pretty stoked with that," she said.

Neale has some major competition experience under her belt, including winning a silver medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze medals for relays at two world championships.

But this is somewhat different because it's her first Commonwealth Games.

"It's all going to be pretty exciting," she said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

