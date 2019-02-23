NBA wrap: Thon Maker's three-pointer secures Detroit victory

The Detroit Pistons' Thon Maker passes as the Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis does his best to disrupt the Aussie. Picture: Michael Dwyer/AP

AUSTRALIAN big man Thon Maker made a game-winning three-pointer with 16.7 seconds remaining as the Detroit Pistons overcame Blake Griffin's third-quarter ejection to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-122 in the NBA.

Maker, who was recently traded from the Milwaukee Bucks as he searched for more game time, took a pass from Reggie Jackson and calmly made the three, his third of the night, giving him nine points for the game.

Jackson scored a season-high 32 points and Andre Drummond got 26 points and 21 rebounds for Detroit.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 30 points and 10 assists.

Kawhi Leonard had a go-ahead dunk with 15 seconds left and scored 25 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, 120-117 and spoil DeMar DeRozan's return to the Scotiabank Arena.

Leonard stole the ball from DeRozan at midcourt and raced in alone for a one-handed slam with 15.1 seconds to play.

Traded to San Antonio in the off-season deal that sent Leonard to Toronto, DeRozan received a warm welcome in the homecoming but was denied a second victory over his former team. He finished with 23 points.

Pascal Siakam added 22 points to help Toronto win their seventh straight game.

Marco Belinelli scored 21 points for San Antonio and Australian guard Patty Mills added 15 on six from 11 shooting.

Nikola Jokic led a balanced Denver Nuggets' scoring effort with 19 points in their 114-104 away victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Wesley Matthews scored 15 of his 24 points during a third-quarter rally and Domantis Sabonis got eight points and 12 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers overcame a 20-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 126-111.

Derrick Rose scored 20 points and Taj Gibson added a season-high 19 to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 115-104 away victory over the New York Knicks.

The win came despite the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns for the first time in his NBA career.

The two-time All-Star's streak of 303 consecutive starts was snapped when he was placed in the concussion protocol on Friday (local time), a day after he was involved in a car accident.

Kemba Walker had 27 points and 11 assists in his first outing since the All-Star game as the Charlotte Hornets beat Washington 123-110, despite Bradley Beal's 46-point night for the Wizards.

Lauri Markannen made two of three free throws with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Chicago Bulls past the Orlando Magic 110-109, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-106.

- AP