Horrific details of star’s alleged rape

Kristaps Porzingis was the prince of New York City.

Former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis allegedly called a black woman a "slave" and a "b****" as he beat and raped her, according to a report.

The 220cm basketballer is accused of referring to the woman as "my b****" and "my slave," adding that he owned her, during the alleged February 7, 2018, sexual assault in Porzingis's Manhattan penthouse, according to TMZ.

The woman made the claim to cops, the website said.

Law enforcement sources told The New York Post - which broke the story Sunday (AEDT) that the NYPD is investigating the rape allegation against the hoops star - that they could not immediately confirm that he used the vile language.

Hours after suffering a gruesome knee injury during a game, Porzingis, 23, allegedly punched and raped the 29-year-old woman inside the Midtown skyscraper where they both lived, sources told The Post.

Porzingis, who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks, has denied the allegations and said through his lawyer that the accuser tried to extort him.

The lawyer, Roland G. Riopelle, released a statement on Monday (AEDT), according to ESPN, where he said Porzingis went to federal police in December and informed the NBA about the accusations being made against him after first receiving the woman's "extortionate demands".

The New York Post first reported the woman only reported Porzingis to police after she discussed a $US68,000 "hush money" payment which would have covered the woman's brother's college tuition costs.

The Post reported originally that police consider the woman's claims "believable" despite waiting more than 13 months to report the incident.

The woman claims in the report that Porzingis arrived at her apartment at 2am before inviting her up to his own apartment where he is accused of sexually assaulting her.