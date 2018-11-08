Simmons, Embiid heat up as Sixers get back on track

JOEL Embiid scored 20 points and Ben Simmons nearly posted a triple double as they led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 100-94 win over the Indiana Pacers for their first road win this season.

Simmons had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Philadelphia ended a five-game losing streak on the road.

The 76ers also snapped an eight-game losing streak at Bankers Life Fieldhouse that dated to April 2013.

Victor Oladipo scored 24 points in the first half on 10-of-16 shooting and finished with a season-high 36 points for the Pacers.

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Just three nights after getting blown out at Brooklyn, the 76ers looked right at home in Indianapolis.

They started fast, jumping to a 19-9 lead, and closed it out by starting the fourth quarter on a 14-4 run that made it 92-75 with 7:32 left. In between, Philadelphia struggled to maintain control.

Indiana closed the deficit to 29-23 after one quarter, used an 18-3 spurt in the second quarter to take a 41-36 lead and wound up tying the score 50-50 at halftime.

The 76ers rebuilt a five-point lead early in the third quarter and Robert Covington scored eight of the Sixers' final 10 points in the quarter to give Philadelphia a 78-71 lead.

But when Landry Shamet made back-to-back threes and Dario Saric completed a four-point play with 6:59 left, Philadelphia led 96-77 and the Pacers couldn't get closer than seven until the final seconds.

