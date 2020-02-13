Natural disaster declared for Byron Shire

Billinudgel's main street was inundated with water this morning.

Billinudgel's main street was inundated with water this morning.

A NATURAL disaster has been declared for the Byron Shire.

Rain has continued to inundate the region, Goonengerry receiving 183mm in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

In the same time, 168mm was recorded at Mullumbimby and Cape Byron received 122mm.

The Byron Shire is among 56 local government areas for which the Federal and State Governments have announced assistance.

This decision will unlock financial help for the council to cover the cost of emergency responses and repairing infrastructure, such as roads.

Individuals and businesses may also be eligible for help.

Many roads across the Byron Shire are closed as a result of flooding today.

The council’s staff have been responding to emergencies including trees over roads and drainage problems.

Motorists have been urged not to drive through flood water; those who do this are contributing to flooding by creating waves of water that pushes into properties.

A Hazardous Surf Warning remains in place for the Byron Coast and activities like rock fishing, boating and swimming are dangerous in the current conditions.

Information on closed roads can be found at www.myroadinfo.com.au.

Weather

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Hazardous Surf Warning. NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise that:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management.

Waste

Waste collection services are continuing as scheduled.

Council’s Resource Recovery Centre at Myocum is closed until further notice as a result of the heavy rain.

Roads

For information on road closures go to www.myroadinfo.com.au.

To report debris and obstacles on roads, such as trees, call 6685 9300.

Sporting fields

Sporting fields in the Byron Shire are closed until further notice.

Pools

Mullumbimby and Byron Bay pools are open.

Information on Disaster Assistance