Nattali Rize at the top of the charts

ARTIST: Australian reggae artist Nattali Rize has Native American and Samoan roots and lives between Byron Bay, Cairns and Jamaica.

MUSICIAN Nattali Rize, formerly known as Natalie Pa'apa'a, has hit the top position in the charts.

The artist's latest album, Rebel Frequency shot to No.1 on the Global Reggae Charts last week, recognizing Nattali Rize's steady growth in the reggae community.

This is a great follow up to the fomer Northern Rivers resident' No.2 debut on USA Billboard Charts last month.

Her single One People has rocketed to more than 422,000 YouTube views since being published last January.

The record producer and political activist began her music career as a street percussionist in Byron Bay, as well as with a local band, Skin, before forming Blue King Brown in 2003.

Working across multiple continents, Nattali Rize continued her mission to empower and inspire collective freedom through her debut full-length release Rebel Frequency, released through Rootfire Cooperative / Baco Records last March.

Following her relocation to Kingston in 2014, Nattali now lives where the music takes her.

Modern technology and a tireless world travel schedule have broken down artistic barriers, allowing the Rebel Frequency album to be put together between the cultural hubs of Kingston, Jamaica, and Australia.

In terms of her life philosophy, the concept of 'social change' is not quite enough for Nattali Rize, as her thinking is more along the lines of "full systemic overhaul."

With Rebel Frequency, Nattali declared that a deep change is required.

"We're here to deliver a different frequency to what is being transmitted by the current world system and culture of consumerism and mental slavery," she said.

"Our words, melodies, rhythms, and intentions are to empower and inspire full freedom: that frequency is a rebel in this paradigm."

The title track Rebel Frequency sets the thematic tone for the entire album, set on the foundation of a strong riddim.

Fans of Nattali Rize will be happy to see their favorite collaborations making the album cut in the stylings of Natty Rides Again and Generations Will Rize.

New collaborations abound in the album with Evolutionary, which features Dre Island and Jah9 out of Jamaica.

Heart of a Lion brings Notis back for their second featured track.

No tyrannical system is safe from the socially vigilant lyrical phrasing of Nattali Rize, as showcased by the tracks Hypocrisy and One People.