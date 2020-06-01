Menu
Nation's capital on fire, as riots escalate in the US

by Gavin Fernando and Charis Chang
1st Jun 2020 6:08 PM

 

Buildings near the White House have been set on fire as hundreds of protesters clashed with police and refused to leave the area after an 11pm curfew.

As demonstrations continued past the curfew, DC police said they were responding to multiple fires that were "intentionally set" around the city.

One was at St John's Episcopal Church, which located across from Lafayette Square, which is next to the White House, AP reported.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades into a crowd of more than 1,000 chanting protesters.

The crowd ran away and piled up road signs and plastic barriers to light a raging fire in a nearby street. Some pulled an American flag from a building and threw it into the blaze.

A building in the park with bathrooms and a maintenance office went up in flames and people broke into banks and jewelry stores.

Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew from 11pm to 6am local time, with the National Guard activated to assist police in ensuring these restrictions are met.

It comes as protests have now erupted in at least 30 US cities over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was fatally arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week. A video posted on social media of the incident allegedly showed white police officer Derek Chauvin pushing down on his neck with his knee as he yelled, "I can't breathe".

Chauvin was charged with third degree murder, and three other officers present were fired.

