National win and ‘Great Grand Master’ title for Mullum sailor

MULLUM CHAMP: Duncan Dey gave a masterclass in sailing aboard Casper when he took out the national championships for the RS100 class of dinghy were held at Toronto on Lake Macquarie.

MULLUM CHAMP: Duncan Dey gave a masterclass in sailing aboard Casper when he took out the national championships for the RS100 class of dinghy were held at Toronto on Lake Macquarie.

Over the recent long weekend, the national championships for the RS100 class of dinghy were held at Toronto on Lake Macquarie.

The RS100 class is a single handed boat, a little similar to the laser class but with three times the sail area when sailing downwind, courtesy of an asymmetric spinnaker.

Five sailors from Ballina’s Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club (RRSRC) took part in a fleet of 19.

The wind was light all weekend and Mullumbimby local lightweight sailor Duncan Dey took out the series of nine races in his boat Casper with three first places, a second, a third, two fourths and two ‘spare’ sixth places (only seven races count).

The races were keenly fought in a fleet of high quality sailors.

Due to Duncan having graced this planet with his presence for more than 65 years, he also took the title of Great Grand Master.

Club mate Bill Heuchmer finished fourth overall, claiming wins in two of the nine races.

Also competing from RRSRC were Garry Scott, Vincent Selleck and David Scott.

The Formula 15 skiff national championships were held at the same venue last weekend.

RRSRC was well represented again, with five boats from the club competing, with defending champions Barry Bradford and Anna Hugenholtz sailing Trade Secret finishing in second place – the best result for the Ballina club.

Zac Heuchmer and Clare Southwell in Magic Formula took third place, Michael Wiley and Tara Goodey in Second Wind were fourth with both boats representing RRSRC.

This Sunday all the boats return to the Richmond to compete in a club championship event, race starting at 1.30pm.

This makes for a great spectacle, well worth a visit to the riverbank with such a high standard of sailing on display.