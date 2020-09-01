Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cape Byron Lighthouse.
Cape Byron Lighthouse.
News

National parks worker did her best to protect Byron

Aisling Brennan
1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE work of one dedicated National Parks and Wildlife Service worker has ensured Byron headland is what it is today, according to Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson.

Cr Richardson has thanked Sue Walker who recently retired from her position as Area Manager of the Cape Byron State Conservation Area and the Arakwal National Park for all her hard work.

Throughout her time as manager, Ms Walker had worked with the Arakwal people giving them a real say in the management and realisation of their land claims.

"Sue worked closely with Arakwal elders to successfully obtain recognition of native title and the negotiation of four indigenous Land Use Agreements resulting in the creation of the Arakwal National Park, Tea Tree Lake Aboriginal Area and additions to the Broken Head and Cumbebin Swamp Nature Reserves," Cr Richardson said.

"The Arakwal National Park was the first national park in Australia to be created under a native title agreement.

"The Arakwal National Park was also recognised by an International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Award in 2003 and in 2014 the national park and the Cape Byron State Conservation Area were the first reserves in the world to be included on the IUCN's Green list for best practice in management of protected areas."

Byron Shire Council also congratulated Ms Walker on other achievements including:

•Upgrading community facilities at Wategoes, The Pass, Cosy Corner and Broken Head

•Creating the Lighthouse Road boardwalk

•NSW and Australian tourism awards for Cape Byron Lighthouse and Arakwal Education Awards

"Sue also got the Cape Byron Lighthouse included on the State and National Heritage list," Cr Richardson said.

"During her long and dedicated career at the National Parks and Wildlife Service Sue's achievements have been momentous, particularly her work with the Arakwal people.

"On behalf of Byron Shire Council I extend our congratulations on a stellar career and we wish her well for a happy and relaxed retirement."

arakwal byron shire council cape byron national parks and wildlife service
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: the lives saved by Aussie lifeguards

        Premium Content Revealed: the lives saved by Aussie lifeguards

        News Without surf lifesavers and life guards, an extra 1300 deaths and 800 critical injuries would occur on Australian beaches, according to new research conducted by...

        Failing NSW aged care homes kept secret during COVID

        Premium Content Failing NSW aged care homes kept secret during COVID

        Health Residents in 31 aged care homes do not know their facility has failed standards

        Close shave as accused asks for weekly haircuts

        Premium Content Close shave as accused asks for weekly haircuts

        Crime THE man, charged with firearm offences after a dramatic arrest at Bunnings, made...

        SCU receives top marks in national guide

        Premium Content SCU receives top marks in national guide

        News Five star ratings in Good Universities Guide a sign of SCU’s solid teaching...