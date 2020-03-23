'NASTY SHOCK': Local businesses heartbroken over shut-down

BUSINESSES right across the Northern Rivers are reeling after news from the prime minister than non-essential services will be shut down from 12pm today.

Here are some of the heartbreaking reactions from their official social media pages:

Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre

"GSAC is closed effective immediately. All swimming lessons are cancelled -- we will provide an update soon in regards to Term 2 bookings.

"There is no gym access effective immediately, including 24/7 access.

"All programs run at GSAC will be suspended."

Wollongbar Hotel

"Tonight's announcement by the Prime Minister was a nasty shock," the pub's Facebook page explained.

"We had anticipated a shutdown of our industry for possibly four weeks to assist with flattening the curve in the infection rate, and we had begun making plans around this. We had absolutely not expected six months and are simply in shock at the prospect of how we possibly manage being closed for six months.

"At Wollongbar Tavern we directly employ 30 local people, as well as local contract cleaners, trades people, lawn mowers, growers, truckers & freight providers. We sponsor and support local sporting clubs, school events and of course local charities. This has all been shattered by tonight's announcement.

"Our priority right now is to continue to employ as many of our people as we can, for as long as we can. But when you're forced to close 75 per cent of your business for six months it is simply impossible to retain everyone. We are deeply sorry for this and will do what we can to support our valued staff.

"The bottle shop will continue to trade as per normal. Over the course of the next couple of days we will assess the viability & practicality of supplying takeaway meals only."

The Bank Cafe, Lismore

"We're still here, Lismore! We'll be opening our doors from 7am Monday morning.

"The only change is that we can only offer takeaway -- we can deal with that.

"It's looking likely that we'll have to go into lockdown at some point in the coming weeks, but for now we're so happy to be here."

Ballina RSL Club

"We will keep in touch with our members and guests via our social media networks and e-newsletter.

"We look forward to opening when possible."

Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina

"We regret to inform you that due to the government's announcements... we have taken the opportunity to close as of now and use this time to meet with our staff and make a plan so that when we are allowed to open back up, our team are ready to be back on deck and serve you again.

"Our staff live and breathe this industry and we have a difficult road ahead, as does the entire community and our hearts truly go out to all affected."

E.S.P Espresso Bar, Alstonville

"Effective immediately we are takeaway only and I will be working on my own until the situation is clearer.

"Thanks to my staff who have made hard decisions easier by being the wonderful people they are."

Hotel Brunswick

"As we're sure you are all aware, all non essential businesses are to close in the next 48 hours.

"This is sad news for us, but it feels better knowing that these changes will help slow the spread and in turn save lives!

"We will be trading tomorrow as a bottle shop only and offering some really great specials... so make sure you swing by and stock up.

"We will be using this down time to get our creative juices flowing, so when the time comes to reopen we will have something spectacular in store for you all... #secretshow!"

Dave's Bakehouse, Kyogle

Yes, we are open today... but it's not business as normal.

"We will be following the guidelines released last night by the government. This means that from today 12pm we will be offering takeaway only all seated dining will be stopped.

"We are waiting for the Governments announcement this morning to see if we will be classified as an essential service."

Dalley St Butchers, East Lismore

"(We) will continue as normal following the announcements last night.

"We do ask that our customers call us for home delivery if you aren't feeling well, and that we attempt to maintain the social distancing guidelines when you visit us at the shop.

"We have been here a long time, and we will be here for you when this is over."

Eltham Valley Pantry

"I think we are in shock... we will be offering home deliver and local pick up from today onwards.

"Like all small businesses, we need your support."