Contestant’s fury over ‘editing’

Cass Wood has already proved one of this year’s most memorable contestants

BACHELOR contestant Cass Wood has lashed out at the show's creators, accusing them of being "nasty and untrue" by editing scenes to make her look like a "stalker".

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of this year's most memorable contestants after it was revealed she had dated Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins prior to going on The Bachelor.

Viewers have branded her a "stage five clinger" for reading Nick journal entries about him and following the sports star around group dates in an attempt to get his attention.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Cass blamed editing for making it look like her feelings for Nick were one sided and admitted she had struggled to watch the first episode.

"It is not a true portrayal of me and what people are saying that I am a stage five clinger and a stalker. It is nasty and untrue," she said.

While admitting the pair had kissed on a handful of dates, Cass declined to reveal whether she had slept with Nick out of respect for the sports star.

Cass and Nick briefly dated before appearing on The Bachelor

Cass has barely left Nick’s sight during cocktail parties and group dates

Earlier this week the accounting student told Who magazine she had been hurt by viewers' comments that she was "desperate" and a "stage five clinger".

"Seeing things online, like being called a stage-five clinger can be really hard - but I have to put my heart on my sleeve here and be open and honest and tell him how I feel," Cass said.

On Wednesday, viewers cringed when Cass read passages of her diary to Nick at the cocktail party, telling him how their meeting had made her believe in love at first sight.

"From the moment I first saw you, there was this precious moment in time where it felt like everything stood still and we locked eyes through the crowd," she read.

Viewers cringed when she decided to read Nick passages from her diary

"I didn't know who you were, but all I knew was, I wanted to get to know you. Fast forward to a few months later where I properly got to meet you."

"And there was a moment of realisation for me that love at first sight could be true."

Meanwhile series 'villain' Romy Poulier claimed Cass was infatuated with Nick and had been for a long time.

"I absolutely think that she was in love with Nick before coming on The Bachelor," she said in a piece to camera on Thursday.

- The Bachelor continues Wednesday and Thursday next week at 7.30pm