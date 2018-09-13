Menu
Login
Nash Rawiller after winning The BMW on Silent Achiever in 2014. Picture: Simon Bullard
Nash Rawiller after winning The BMW on Silent Achiever in 2014. Picture: Simon Bullard
Horses

Rawiller avoids Hong Kong corruption charges

by RAY THOMAS AND MICHAEL MANLEY
13th Sep 2018 3:18 PM

CHAMPION Australian jockey Nash Rawiller has avoided charges from Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption and is understood to be at his home in Mornington, Victoria.

Sources told The Daily Telegraph  the ICAC's five-month investigation into Rawiller had not resulted in the jockey facing civil charges.

Rawiller, 43, was disqualified by Hong Kong Jockey Club stewards for 15 months after being found guilty of receiving gifts or money in exchange for race tips last April.

The stewards ban means Rawiller cannot even walk onto a racetrack or enter stables anywhere in the world until August next year.

Rawiller was then detained for 48 hours when the ICAC commenced their investigation, and had his passport confiscated.

Brothers Nash and Brad Rawiller share a moment before the 2015 Australian Guineas at Flemington.
Brothers Nash and Brad Rawiller share a moment before the 2015 Australian Guineas at Flemington.

But the fact Rawiller has now left Hong Kong without being charged suggests the ICAC does not have enough evidence to press charges.

Rawiller's 15-month disqualification was the longest given by Hong Kong Jockey Club stewards since another Australian jockey, Chris Munce, was suspended for 30 months for the "tips for bets" affair in 2008.

Nash Rawiller with wife Sarah and children Caitlin and Campbell at their Sydney home in 2014.
Nash Rawiller with wife Sarah and children Caitlin and Campbell at their Sydney home in 2014.

Munce also served 20 months in jail after the Hong Kong ICAC found him guilty of taking bribes.

Rawiller's father, Keith, said he was thrilled ash had returned home without having to face any charges.

He said Rawiller came back on Friday and the family met him at Melbourne Airport.

Nash Rawiller after winning the Doncaster Mile on More Joyous in 2012.
Nash Rawiller after winning the Doncaster Mile on More Joyous in 2012.

"We all then went to Brad's place and had a family celebration. We were quite emotional," he said.

Rawiller Snr said Nash had returned to his Mornington home with his family.

"It was such a relief for the family that he's got out of there without having to face charges. It's worked out well," he said.

Related Items

brad rawiller chris munce hong kong jockey club independent commission against corruption nash rawiller

Top Stories

    LETTER: Illegal Bruns campers burn bush and threaten vollies

    LETTER: Illegal Bruns campers burn bush and threaten vollies

    News MEMBERS of a bush regeneration group clam illegal campers have destroyed bushland and brandished knives at them.

    Sling shot, dodgy DVDs seized from pawn broker

    Sling shot, dodgy DVDs seized from pawn broker

    Crime Police will allege the man had many counterfeit DVDs for sale

    ATO is watching Short Term Holiday Letters

    ATO is watching Short Term Holiday Letters

    News Mayor warns Byron Holiday Letters

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    Hope for sufferers of cystic fibrosis

    News New CF drug on the PBS

    Local Partners