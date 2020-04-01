NAMED: List of Northern Rivers drug dealers exposed

Ricky Magee, Matthew James Ivan and Jacob Tonkin have all been convicted of drug supply.

WHAT do a talented golfer, a dodgy fisherman and a father-of-four all have in common?

They’ve all been convicted in the last year for drug supply.

Our region has had no shortage of men and women who have been charged with supplying dangerous drugs to people in our community.

Here are some of the Northern Rivers’ drug suppliers who have been through the court system recently:

•Nathan John Bryant, 37, pleaded guilty to six charges, which include four counts of drug supply, drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

He was arrested as part of Strike Force Balsillie in August, in which police will allege they seized a large haul of drugs, guns and other items from multiple properties.

His matter is still before the courts.

Scott Christopher Pritchard, 37, of Bogangar, pleaded guilty plea one count of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug in December.

The court heard that charge related to the supply of 12.4kg of cocaine at Cudgera Creek on the Tweed Coast on April 3.

When Tweed Byron Police District officers stopped Pritchard, he was found with more than 12kg of cocaine in his vehicle’s fuel tank.

His matter is still before the courts.

Paul Ryan Hardy, 33, was convicted in Ballina Local Court in December for supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing housebreaking implements, dealing with the proceeds of crime and being a recreational fisher failing to pay a fishing fee.

Hardy was arrested in July after Richmond Police District officers observed him holding a fishing rod with a line in the water on the banks of the Richmond River at Ballina.

During the search police located 1g of methamphetamine, 6.7g of cannabis, housebreaking implements, $370 cash and items related to drug supply, the court heard.

Magistrate Karen Stafford sentenced Hardy to an aggregate term of imprisonment of two-years, which was backdated to July 26, 2019, with a non-parole period of eight months.

Hardy will not be eligible for parole until March 25, 2020.

Stephen Hausfeld, 36, pleaded guilty to five counts of drug supply and one charge relating to a large sum of cash.

The 2017 offences related to a total of 355.1 grams of cocaine and 247.4 grams of methamphetamine as well as an amount of oxycodone and cannabis leaf.

Hausfeld was sentenced in March last year to six years in prison with a non-parole period of three years.

He will eligible for parole from January 2022.

Tweed Heads South man Jacob Tonkin, 22, has been sentenced over a serious drug supply offence.

Talented golfer Jacob Tonkin, 22, pleaded guilty to taking part in supply of a commercial quantity of the psychostimulant drug MDA.

The Tweed Heads South man was charged alongside Max Hoysted, 21, over the supply of 500g of the drug.

The court heard Hoysted arranged to supply the MDA – fatefully, to an undercover police officer – for $18,000 in Chinderah in 2017.

But Hoysted had car troubles and invited Tonkin to join him as a driver.

During the exchange, police approached their vehicle and seized the drugs and the cash.

Tonkin was also found with one gram of cocaine.

Tonkin was convicted and sentenced to a total term of four years and six months, with a non-parole period of two years and three months.

He will be eligible for parole from August 23, 2021.

Hoysted was sentenced over four serious drug supply charges before the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney in June.

Mitchell Paul Wilcox, 26, from Elanora on the Gold Coast, was sentenced in December for two counts of drug supply – one relating to a large commercial quantity and the other relating to an indictable amount – and knowingly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Police had arrested Wilcox after they noticed his car unattended in a disabled parking spot at a Chinderah service centre on the Pacific Highway at Chinderah in October last year.

First, they found $790 located in the centre console, then 90.8 grams of methylamphetamine inside a backpack.

Three photo albums concealing more than 1kg of meth between them were also found inside the vehicle.

Wilcox was sentenced to six years’ prison, backdated to the day of his arrest.

He’ll be eligible for parole from October 14, 2022.

Jamie Lee Adams, 37, has pleaded guilty to five charges against him, including two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, and one count of possessing a precursor with the intention of using it to manufacture or produce a prohibited drug.

During a 2014 police raid on Adams’ Bangalow property, police found a total of 53.24g of methamphetamine, possessing a Winchester rifle and a Brno 0.22 rifle without authorisation and possessing pseudoephedrine and iodine, which is used as a precursor for the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

He was set to be sentenced in the Lismore District Court last month.

Aaron Wilton, 33, has pleaded guilty to supplying an indictable amount of a prohibited drug and supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis.

A handful of other drug and weapon-related charges have also been referred to the higher court as backup offences.

The Ballina man is yet to be sentenced for those charges.

He was granted bail by the court on the condition he attends a Gold Coast rehab centre and remains there until his sentencing.

Wilton’s matter will go back before the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney on April 3.

Wilton’s expected to be sentenced in June.

Corey David Edward Magee was one of the men arrested as part of raids conducted by Strike Force Trevalsa on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Corey David Edward Magee, 27, has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years’ prison after he undertook the drug deal to make good on a debt his brother, Ricky, owed to “bad people”.

It wasn’t until his arrest he realised the “buyer” was an undercover police operative.

Magee was sentenced for knowingly taking part in the supply of a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

Along with this charge Magee has also pleaded guilty to a further supply offence over the offer to supply 1kg of MDMA at Kingscliff and several counts of knowingly taking part in the supply of the drug buprenorphine, which he helped take into the prison where Ricky was an inmate.

As part of the cocaine deal, Magee spoke with the buyer on numerous occasions, including in Byron Bay on February 7, 2018, and later in Chinderah on the Tweed Coast.

Initial plans were foiled when his driver, 27-year-old Matthew James Ivan, was arrested en route to Sydney with a large sum of cash.

Matthew James Ivan has faced court over charges relating to an drug syndicate.

Magee and the buyer ultimately agreed 1kg of cocaine could be secured.

Magee will not be eligible for parole until November, 2021

Ivan was sentenced in June to a 12-month ICO for drug possession, participating in a criminal group and other related offences.

For their involvement in the buprenorphine supply, Ballina man Sean Blazley and Mark Stanley Magee received 12 and 18-month ICOs respectively.

Meanwhile, Ricky Magee was sentenced to one year and three months’ prison with a non-parole period ending on January 20 this year for his involvement.

Ricky Magee, from Lismore, will spend extra time behind bars after arranging to have buprenorphine brought into a NSW correctional centre.

Trevor David Tienan, 47, was arrested a Nimbin spot well-known for drug supply, on July 2 last year after he tried to sell marijuana to police.

Tienan appeared before Lismore Local Court on October 14 for sentencing on the supply charge, as well as one count of drug possession from January.

He had been on two community corrections orders when he was found with 10 grams of cannabis in his possession on January 2, then an attempt to supply drugs on July 2.

Tienan was convicted of each charge, had a prior CCOs revoked and sentenced him to two concurrent 15-month prison terms to be served in the community by way of intensive corrections orders.

Kirk Whipps, 32, remains behind bars after he was sentenced for drug supply last year.

The Nimbin father-of-four had pleaded guilty to possessing three grams of methylamphetamine, driving while disqualified and possessing a prohibited weapon on May 15.

He also pleaded guilty to a supply of supplying 6.74 grams of methylamphetamine in June.

Whipps was already on two intensive corrections orders at the time of his arrest in June.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ prison, with a nine-month non-parole period.

Tuckombil man Rowan Alastair Connell, 38, and Goonellabah man Andrew Lee Black, 34, have pleaded guilty after 20,000 pills were seized from their property.

The pair had been charged with a host of offences after their arrest at Tuckombil on February 16 last year.

At the time, Richmond Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay, said police had seized more than 20,000 pills of what they allege was MDMA from a Bundarra Park Drive home.

Both men have pleaded guilty to three charges, including supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, possessing a shortened firearm without authority and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

Their matter are still before the courts.

