NAMED: Accused dealer charged after North Coast drug bust

The man pleaded guilty to producing meth and possessing instructions to make date-rape drug GHB. File photo.

The man pleaded guilty to producing meth and possessing instructions to make date-rape drug GHB. File photo.

A NORTH Coast man will spend New Year's Eve behind bars after he breached his bail when police allegedly found a drug stash and ammunition in his home.

Chinderah man Nathan James Windley faces three sets of charges from separate incidents.

The 43-year-old was arrested for the most recent set of 37 offences on Tuesday, after a search warrant allegedly found cannabis, methylamphetamine, ammunition, firearm parts and mobile phones in his Anne St house.

The drug bust operation was part of Strike Force Glaze, an investigation team formed in September to investigate the supply of firearms and prohibited drugs in the region.

Before searching Mr Windley's home, detectives stopped a car in Tweed Heads about 10.10am on Tuesday in which he was a passenger.

Police allege more than $1000 in cash was found on Mr Windley.

He was taken to The Tweed Hospital under police guard for treatment to a pre-existing injury, before being released and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station.

Mr Windley was charged with 37 offences including acquiring ammunition subject to prohibition, acquiring firearm part subject to prohibition, supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, possessing a prohibited drug, dealing with the proceeds of crime and organise/conduct/assist drug premises.

He appeared in Lismore District Court on Wednesday, where he was refused bail.

Mr Windley also faces a series of four charges including having a motor vehicle suspected of being stolen in/on premise and Possess implements to enter/drive conveyance.

His other set of three charges includes using a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order and handle explosive/precursor without authorising licence.

Mr Windley's case will return to Tweed Heads Local Court on January 11.