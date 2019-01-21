Naked P-plater’s stupid decision

One Melbourne P-plater had a bit of explaining to do to police after authorities found him naked and drunk, having allegedly just smashed into a parked car.

Police were called to Mount Waverley just after 11.20pm on Saturday following reports a driver had lost control of their car and crashed into a parked vehicle.

When they arrived on the scene they found the 19-year-old male driver naked and disoriented.

Bret Robinson, the owner of the car that was hit, told 7 News he was inside watching a movie when his heard a "great big bang".

Mr Robinson said he went outside to find someone had smashed into his car, pushing it 10 metres down the road.

That's when he found the naked teen, who was miraculously unhurt.

"He was completely butt naked," he said.

"He asked me if I had a spare pair of underpants."

The P-plater then allegedly tried to flee the scene.

"I said, 'Mate, I think you're in enough trouble already. You might want to hang around'," Mr Robinson said.

The P-plater’s car was smashed and had to be towed away. Picture: 7 News

Police arrived on the scene and clothed the 19-year-old before breathalysing him.

He returned a reading of .142, more than double the legal alcohol limit.

The man was stripped of his license and he is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic related offences.

It is not known why he was naked.

Mr Robinson said it was lucky no one was hurt.

"Had my car not have been there he probably would have gone straight through the lounge room window of next the next door neighbours," he said.