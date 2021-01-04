Naked men fined after ‘lewd’ beach act

TWO naked men have been fined after ongoing complaints of lewd behaviour on a North Coast beach.

A 55-year-old man and 61-year-old man were found by police naked while outside of the designated ‘clothing optional’ area on the afternoon of December 27.

Officers say one of the men was performing a lewd act.

They were both issued infringement notices and directed to leave the area.

The Byron Shire has designated a 1km clothing optional area on the Tyagarah Beach.

This area begins 200m north of the Tyagarah Beach car park and stretches 800m south of this point.