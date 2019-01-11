NAB customers hit by banking outage
Australian customers of the National Australia Bank have been hit by an outage today affecting their ability to access money.
The bank has confirmed that customers are unable to access internet banking options and their mobile app.
They are still able to use ATMS and EFTPOS facilities and local branch services as usual.
Apologies to our customers who can’t access Internet Banking & the Mobile App at the moment – we’re working to fix this ASAP. You can still access ATMs, EFTPOS facilities and branch services as usual.— NAB (@NAB) January 11, 2019
In a tweet to customers today the bank stated: "Apologies to our customers who can't access internet Banking & the Mobile App at the moment - we're working to fix this ASAP. You can still access ATMs, EFTPOS facilities and branch services as usual."
The outage was felt across Australia as a map revealed hotspots in most states where custoemrs were experiencing issues with their banking.
WHile the NAB has been quick to respond to custoemrs, it hasn't stopped NAB customers from venting on social media.
“ If you’re unhappy with @NAB, clap your hands!” 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏— Paul Hughes (@paul17hughes) January 11, 2019
It's 2019...how can your internet banking and app be down for so long. Is it powered by hamsters on treadmills?— Rodd Chant ®© (@roddchant) January 11, 2019
Any updates? I have to pay wages to my team!!!!— kirsty campbell (@campbell_kirsty) January 11, 2019
How long til fixed? I need to transfer some money to go shops, cant access funds yet?— lesley (@suzy2708) January 11, 2019