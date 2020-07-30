NAB customers hit by branch changes

One of the nation's largest banks is slashing branch opening hours and encouraging people to use digital and phone services instead.

National Australia Bank has revealed 114 of its smaller regional banks will have their operating times drastically wound back.

It will see many branches shut at 12.30pm instead of typically closing later in the day, anywhere between 1.30pm and 5pm.

This will impact about one in five of NAB's branches and the change will be made at locations across the country including NSW (38), Victoria (28), Queensland (25), WA (19) and SA (4).

NAB's group executive of personal banking Rachel Slade said the way customers were interacting with their banks was significantly changing.

"Our branches continue to be a really important part of many local communities especially for local businesses," she said.

"Nobody is losing their jobs as a result of these reduced hours."

The changes will begin from Monday, August 17.

NAB branches open at 9.30am on weekdays but their operating times vary depending on location with some branches open between three and five days a week.

The staff at these branches will instead be deployed to NAB's call centre or work on the bank's online chat service.

Ms Slade said the bank was "hoping to keep regional and rural branches open until at least January next year".

The move was been made as a result of more customers moving to digital banking options, spurred on during the pandemic.

It is unclear whether NAB will go one step further and shut branches.

National Seniors Australia's chief advocate Ian Henschke said 2.5 million Australians still don't have access to the internet and many rely on going into bank branches.

"This is compromise which is far better than the alternative which is where we have seen banks shutting down branches and providing no service to the community," he said.

"There's been some cases where older people have had to travel one hour each way to do their banking."

The move was made due to more customers moving to digital banking options. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

The bank's former acting chief Phil Chronican said they would keep the bank's bush branches open until at least January 2021.

The Finance Sector Union of Australia's spokeswoman Wendy Streets said NAB's move was a good one as it was altering branch opening times without closing branches.

Another one of the nation's largest banks the Commonwealth Bank temporarily closed 114 branches during the pandemic for up to six months which would see them closed through until November.

This was done to deal with staffing needs elsewhere including in call centres and after a significant drop in customer usage of bricks and mortar locations.

NAB BRANCHES THAT WILL BE AFFECTED

NSW

Coonabarabran

Barraba

Bellingen

Berry

Bombala Agency

Bourke

Corowa

Cobar

Condobolin Agency

Coonamble

Dorrigo

Finley Agency

Forbes

Gilgandra

Gloucester

Guyra Agency

Holbrook

Kyogle

Lake Cargelligo Agency

Laurieton

Narooma

Mullumbimby

Narrandera Agency

Narromine

Nyngan

Oberon

Quirindi

Scone

South West Rocks

Sussex Inlet Agency

Tenterfield

Tocumwal Agency

Tumbarumba Agency

Uralla

Walcha

Warren

Wee Waa

West Wyalong

QLD

Bargara Agency

Biggenden

Blackwater

Capella

Clifton

Cloncurry

Cunnamulla

Dysart

Esk

Inglewood Agency

Injune Agency

Miles

Millmerran

Mitchell Agency

Monto

Mundubbera

Murgon

Oakey

Pittsworth

Proserpine

Quilpie

Richmond (QLD)

Texas

Tin Can Bay

Winton

SA

Jamestown

Meningie

Strathalbyn

Roxby Downs

VIC

Ararat

Castlemaine

Balmoral Agency

Bright

Cobden

Cohuna

Mansfield

Nagambie

Edenhope Agency

Heathcote

Inverloch

Jeparit Agency

Kaniva Agency

Kerang

Maffra Agency

Numurkah

Nhill

Tatura

Orbost Agency

Ouyen

Rainbow Agency

Rutherglen

St Arnaud Agency

Terang

Timboon

Wallan

Whittlesea

Yarram Agency

WA

Corrigin

Denmark

Dongara

Dowerin Agency

Dunsborough

Kalbarri Agency

Karratha

Katanning

Kellerberrin

Kojonup

Kondinin Agency

Kununurra

Manjimup

Northampton

Port Hedland

Three Springs

Wagin

Waroona

Wyalkatchem

