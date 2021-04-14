Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOCK SHOTS
STOCK SHOTS
News

Mystery surrounds man’s body found on M1 overnight

by Luke Mortimer
14th Apr 2021 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOLD Coast police have issued an appeal for help after a man was found dead on the M1 in mysterious circumstances overnight.

A member of the public alerted police about an "unconscious male" on the Pacific Motorway at Worongary about 1.25am on Wednesday, a police statement read.

 

MORE NEWS

'Uber luxury': Palm Beach tower sells out

Victims in limbo while justice delayed

SPOTTED: Hidden set for Hollywood movie on Coast

An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett
An aerial photo of the M1 between Gold Coast and Brisbane. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics and Queensland Police officers went to the area and discovered the man's body.

The police Forensic Crash Unit has been investigating, but it's not clear whether the man had been struck by a vehicle.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and police believe dashcam footage could be especially useful.

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Mystery surrounds man's body found on M1 overnight

More Stories

body found death gold coast m1

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Great seafarer’: Daughter’s tribute after boat tragedy

        Premium Content ‘Great seafarer’: Daughter’s tribute after boat tragedy

        News The Ballina local lost his life after falling over board at the Ballina bar on Tuesday morning.

        Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped

        Premium Content Vital justice advocacy service to have funding scrapped

        News Justice Advocacy Service offers support to people with cognitive impairment at...

        Thousands call for stop to Byron Bay's reality show

        Premium Content Thousands call for stop to Byron Bay's reality show

        News They have asked authorities to hamper the production

        Mick Fanning the new face of F45’s yoga revolution

        Premium Content Mick Fanning the new face of F45’s yoga revolution

        Lifestyle Mick Fanning to open yoga and pilates fitness studio in Byron Bay