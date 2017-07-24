Mystery surrounds injured man found by side of road

POLICE are attempting to identify an injured man who was found on the side of a road near Uki yesterday.

About 7.30pm yesterday, a passing motorist on the Kyogle Road at Kunghur, noticed a spot fire and injured man on the side of the road, police said in a statement.

The man, who had injuries to his face and abdomen, was treated at the scene by the motorist and a local doctor.

The unidentified man was airlifted to Royal Brisbane Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.