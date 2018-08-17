Menu
Peter Mitchell has called for the public to help police find out what happened to his son Matthew.
Peter Mitchell has called for the public to help police find out what happened to his son Matthew.
'Someone out there knows what happened to Matthew?'

17th Sep 2013 12:30 PM

THE family of a Sandy Beach man, who suffered serious head injuries in an incident last month have made an emotional public appeal for witnesses to help police.

Matthew Mitchell, 30, was found lying unconscious on the road at Graham Dr suffering serious head injuries on Saturday, August 17 about 11pm.

A month on and he remains in Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical, but stable condition.

"If there is anyone out there who was on Graham Dr on the 17th of August and hasn't spoken to police - please tell them what you know so those responsible can be brought to justice," Matthew's father Peter Mitchell said.

Sandy Beach man Matthew Mitchell, 30.
Investigators are still attempting to determine the circumstances surrounding his injuries.

Detectives joined Peter Mitchell in appealing for information, which may assist with their inquiries.

Acting Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly said investigators have followed a number of lines of inquiry, but have yet to make the crucial breakthrough.

"While we have received some information from the community, investigators are still piecing together exactly how Matthew came to be injured," Det. Insp. O'Reilly said.

"Anyone who has information about the incident - no matter how insignificant it might seem - is urged to contact us.

"You might not realise you are holding the missing piece of the puzzle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information is urged to contact Woolgoolga Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

    Local Partners