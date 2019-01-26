Woman accused of ‘faking’ disability

A Perth woman has lashed out in a furious rant at the "a**hole" that left a horrible note on her car while she was shopping with her mother.

Rita Dembo was visiting Noranda Shopping Centre yesterday with her 73-year-old mother, who is physically disabled and needs to use a walker to get around.

Because of this, Ms Dembo has an Australian Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled (ACROD) permit which allows her to park in disabled spots when with her mum.

She was furious when she came back to the car to find someone had written her a nasty note, which she shared to the Facebook page Perth - Have A Whinge.

"I was parked in a disabled car bay today at the shopping centre with an ACROD permit clearly on my dashboard because my mum is physically disabled and uses a walker," Ms Dembo wrote.

Ms Dembo was furious about the rude note. Picture: Rita Dembo

"We did some shopping and I told her to wait inside while I quickly go put the shopping in the car so we could continue on.

"After we were done and came back to the car I noticed this under my windscreen wipers."

It appeared someone had seen Ms Dembo walk back to the car without her mum and assumed she was wrongly using the parking space.

"You don't look very disabled," the note read.

The note left Ms Dembo fuming, claiming her mum "felt like sh*t" for not going to the car with her to avoid the situation.

"Who the f**k thinks they can make such assumptions? My mum felt like absolute sh*t and said she should have come back to the car with me so people don't think such things," the post read.

She says the stranger noticed her walking back to the car alone and assumed she was faking having a disability.

"No. I don't need my mum to come back to the car with me which only took 1 minute just so people don't think I'm faking being disabled?"

She clarified that she doesn't use the permit when she isn't transporting her mum and finished the post by telling the mystery note writer to say it to her face next time.

This isn't the first time this year a stranger has taken it upon themselves to leave a horrible note on someone's car, with a Brisbane woman receiving a shocking letter from a driver who hit her car last week.

Many Facebook users agreed that Ms Dembo had a right to be outraged, with some saying they have been in similar situations themselves.

"It's happened to me before with my mum. I coped a mouthful of abuse after I ran back to the car to get something she had forgotten," one user claimed.

"People are to quick to judge I know your pain as I have a son with cp and he uses a wheelchair from time to time and we cop the same sh*t," another said.

Another person pointed out that not all disabilities are invisible and people shouldn't just assume that someone isn't disabled because they don't look it.

"Worst part is you could have a disability they can't see that requires the sticker anyway," they wrote.

However, there were some that defended the note writer.

"I would have thought the same if I seen you getting out perfectly abled," one Facebook user commented.