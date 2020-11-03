Mystery case forces 22 people to isolate

A past mystery case has forced 22 people into isolation in Melbourne, as the state recorded its fourth day without any new cases.

A mystery case of COVID-19 has forced 22 people into isolation across Melbourne's western suburbs.

The Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon said that all close contacts connected to the "new mystery case" had tested negative, but the 22 people in isolation were yet to be tested.

"There is one new mystery case in Victoria in the postcode 3023, the suburbs of Deer Park, Caroline Springs, Cairnlea, Burnside, Burnside Heights and Ravenhall," a DHHS statement said.

"This case was notified on 30 October and has been under investigation by the Department.

"All close contacts have been identified, isolated and have tested negative. There are 22 people currently isolating who are linked to this case."

There are two cases from an unknown source in the last 14 days across metropolitan Melbourne and zero from regional Victoria.

The other mystery case is in the postcode 3081 which covers Heidelberg West, Heidelberg Heights and Bellfield.

"Anyone living in postcodes with a mystery case who has even the mildest of symptoms should get tested," the DHHS said.

It comes as Victoria recorded no new cases for the fourth day in a row on Melbourne Cup Day.

Despite requests to socially distance crowds flocked to St Kilda Beach on the Melbourne Cup public holiday. Picture: Andrew Henshaw/NCA NewsWire

Melburnians took advantage of the hot public holiday to crowd city beaches in droves, with many not wearing face masks.

Beachgoers flocked to the St Kilda foreshore as the mercury hit 30 and by 2pm, there was only one beach in the area left with space.

By 5pm, the beaches were full and parking was at capacity.

City of Port Phillip council officers conducted hourly beach checks across the 11km of foreshore to ensure COVID rules were being met.

Melbourne Cup crowds around the iconic Flemington Racecourse were fairly tame with families gathering on the lawns at Footscray Park to celebrate the public holiday.

