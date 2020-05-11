My most hated childhood food has risen in sales by 76%

Never would we have picked such an interest in sauerkraut during lockdown. Pictured here with German bratwurst.

Never would we have picked such an interest in sauerkraut during lockdown. Pictured here with German bratwurst.

STAYING at home has drastically altered our eating habits.

And I'm not just talking about the extra chocolate I've been eating at night in front of yet another Netflix movie.

READ: How restrictions will ease from Friday in NSW

According to an email sent by Woolworths to their card holders - we are becoming healthier and more adventurous in our cooking.

While the slow cooking movement continues, ingredients such as cardamom, saffron and dried sesame seeds have doubled in sales.

Roasted peppers are up 65 per cent, Asian and hot chilli sauces sales have risen by 40 per cent and capers (which are not everyone's cup of tea) have increased by 35 per cent.

READ: Pub owner insists he'll open in June even if restrictions not lifted

We're also well into soup season.

What's interesting this year is the explosive growth of dried soup mix packets (up 200%) as people are making more soup at home.

It's also interesting to see customers think about their health, with a big rise in vitamin sales.

Other unexpected increases include ground ginger and turmeric sales up 120 per cent.

The biggest shock is the rise of my most hated childhood food.

I know it's good for your gut, but the taste really is an acquired one. Sauerkraut sales are up 76 per cent.

On a related topic, sales of cough and cold products are much lower this year compared to last year.