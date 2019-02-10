Manu tears MKR villains to shreds

My Kitchen Rules judge Manu Feildel unleashed on this season's villains after an epic cooking fail on Sunday night's episode.

Brothers Josh and Austin have riled viewers all season with their brutal comments about rival teams food and appearances.

Given how confidently they've mocked their opposition, expectations were high as the homeschooled brothers cooked for the first time on the show.

Josh and Austin are homeschooled brothers.

On their menu was clam chowder with homemade bread for entree, chicken lollipops with garlic mash for main and lemon curd domes for dessert.

"I think we're definitely a massive threat to a lot of people," Austin said at the start of the episode. He couldn't have been more wrong.

Things got off to a bad start with both judges dissing their clam chowder entree. Pete Evans was blunt, saying, "I'm really struggling to find anything that I like about this dish".

Josh and Austin’s clam chowder wasn’t the right consistency.

The brothers were hoping to redeem themselves with their main, but they completely lost the plot in the kitchen and kept their guests waiting for FOUR hours before serving up their chicken lollipops.

Manu was clearly hangry after the marathon wait and erupted at the brothers after trying the dish.

"I'm so, so disappointed right now," the judge said to Josh and Austin. "You've been sitting around this table treating people … telling them their food's terrible and you're not even capable of coming back with the goods."

Austin was visibly puzzled by the criticism and threw Manu a confused look. It only made the French judge angrier.

Not happy.

A confused Austin.

"Don't look at me like this!" Manu snapped.

"We never said that we were amazing chefs," Austin said in his defence.

"You should not use the word 'chef'," Manu responded.

Rather than back down, Austin fired back: "It's a little annoying that you question our integrity when critiquing food when all you guys have ever asked for is honesty."

"Well, let me be honest with you. This is ridiculous," Manu said pointing to the dish. "I've never expressed myself like this in 10 years!"

The chicken lollipops were undercooked.

After the scolding, Pete sent the boys back into the kitchen and told them they'd better finish off with a great dessert.

"And not in two hours otherwise I'm going home," a still hangry Manu threatened.

To Josh and Austin's credit, their lemon curd dome did receive some positive comments from the judges.

"Best dish of the night, but not perfect either," Manu said.

Looked good but only tasted OK.

Not surprisingly Josh and Austin finished at the bottom of the leaderboard with just 31 points out of a possible 130. They'll now compete in a cook-off against Karito and Ian to retain their spot in the show.

Josh and Austin's epic fail comes just a few days after they opened up to news.com.au about how they really landed a spot on the cooking show.

"We'd actually never heard of it before," Josh told news.com.au about My Kitchen Rules.

"I didn't even know the concept," Austin added.

So how did they end up on the producers' radar?

"I've been cooking since I was 12 and then I post a lot of stuff on Instagram," Josh said. "One of the producers saw it and said, 'Hey you're really good at cooking. You should come on a show called My Kitchen Rules.'"

Josh and Austin told news.com.au they were initially apprehensive to say yes because they were worried they weren't experienced enough in the kitchen.

"This is the important thing that everybody should know," Austin added. "(Josh) said to them straight off the bat, 'I don't think I know how to cook, I don't think it's my thing.'"

Josh and Austin have copped a lot of abuse online for their behaviour on MKR. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Josh agreed and told news.com.au, "I basically said to the producer, 'What about when they use those cooking terms like 'reduction'? I don't know what that is!' And they said, 'Don't worry, we'll help you.' But they didn't. They just threw me in there and said, 'Cook, you idiot!'"

In response, a Channel 7 production spokesman told news.com.au, "We spend a lot of time casting this program through many different avenues such as food festivals and on social media; wherever food lovers are talking about food.

"We want strong, interesting personalities from all across Australia and all walks of life. But most importantly we want people with a genuine passion for food, who love cooking. That's its heartbeat."

My Kitchen Rules continues on Monday night on Channel 7 at 7pm