My five-year-old son shocked me into losing 38kg

ANTHONY Pellicano remembers clearly the moment he decided to finally do something about his weight. At 145kg, when one of his twins pointed out his growing belly, he knew it was time to take action.

"I had battled weight most of my life, yet I always felt like I was eating a pretty healthy diet and even when I exercised three times each week I never got the weight loss results I was expecting.

"I would lose a few kilos and then see to gain it all again very quickly. I knew I was eating late in the day but it did not seem to make sense why I was never losing much weight."

But the moment one of his children pointed out just how big he was jolted him into finding a way to lose the weight for good.

"On November 15, 2017, one of my twin boys Francesco (who was five years old at the time), tapped me on the belly and asked 'Daddy why is your belly so wobbly?' At that moment I looked him in the eye shook his hand and promised him that I would lose my belly.

"My kids are my motivation. I want to be able to be there for them, play with them and not just stand on the sideline. I don't want them to be embarrassed because of my looks with them having the 'FAT Dad'.''

Anthony Pellicano knew that he had to do something to be healthy enough to play with his kids.

Anthony knew he couldn't go back to just trying what he'd done before.

"I did a little reading and found that I was eating the right things but just too much of it. My portion sizes were too big therefore my calorie intake was too high.

"I started on a high protein, no carb eating plan to get my body into ketosis to get my body used to what would be the start of my new life - I maintained this for six weeks to kickstart my weight loss. This alone helped me to lose 9kg."

While this was a great start, it was unlikely Anthony could continue such a strict regimen. So he moved to a longer-term plan.

"From then I swapped to a calorie-controlled eating plan where I eat 1200 calories a day and twice a week I do a 'fasting day' where my calorie intake is around the 500 calories. I find that this has helped me to consistently drop weight over the past nine months. I am now down to 107kg and I have the long-term goal of getting down to 95kg."

Anthony Pellicano is eating to a strict, calorie-controlled plan.

Anthony has found another simple change that has helped the kilos fall off.

"I've changed the times I eat. I no longer have dinner late at night and after the kids have gone to bed - instead I always try and have dinner earlier and with the kids.

"While I still maintain these key changes, I am not as strict as when I first started but still make a conscious effort to maintain my calorie intake. It's all about portion control - limit the amount of the 'bad food' and pile on the good food. Use smaller plates to serve meals."

Anthony hasn't lost sight of his long-term goal, and knows it's not something he can achieve in a week or two.

"The most important thing I have learnt is that losing weight isn't about a quick fix or a fad diet; it needs to be looked at and accepted as a new way of life - a new lifestyle. There are times that you will fall off the wagon and have a blowout with a special event or a naughty 'treat' … that is OK. The odd blowout is fine as long as it doesn't become the norm.

Anthony Pellicano has lost a huge amount of weight.

"You just have to remember to pick yourself back up and get back on track again. That is where I have found the 500 calorie fasting day helpful. It is a kickstart to get back on track. If I am out with friends or it is a special occasion I still treat myself so I do not feel that I am missing out, but then I always make an effort to get back on track the very next day."

While Anthony is enjoying watching the numbers on the scales go down, his real reason to lose the weight is what is keeping him going.

"The best results by far have been that I now have a lot more energy to keep up with my kids. That's what it is all about really - being a good role model for them and being healthy enough to live an active healthy lifestyle with them."

