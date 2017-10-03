News

'Mutant strain' may be behind worst gastro outbreak in years

by The Daily Telegraph

HEALTH officials are scrambling to find out if a mutant strain of a gastro virus is behind a surge in outbreaks in children and the elderly across NSW.

Rotavirus is a common cause of gastroenteritis for babies and preschool children and is passed from person to person by touching contaminated hands or faeces.
 


More than 1300 cases of the highly contagious virus have been recorded by NSW Health this year, with 412 of these recorded last month - the worst outbreak since 2012.

The health department is exploring why the virus hit with such a vengeance this year, saying it may have mutated - making more people susceptible to infection.

Despite a surge in infant vaccinations against the virus, the vaccine is only 70 per cent effective in preventing infection.

Topics:  gastro outbreak health hospital rotavirus

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Our current rain levels and forecast for the week

Our current rain levels and forecast for the week

THE long awaited sound of rain falling from the sky has been wonderful to hear.

When surf's up, and up, and up ....

FLYING HIGH: Nathan Fletcher in mid-air during a spectacular wipe-out. Fletcher is the subject of the film Heavy Water, which has its World Premiere at the Byron Bay Film Festival this weekend.

Surfers risk lives in big waves film at Byron Film Festival

Young talent finalist on music talent competition

TALENT: Northern Rivers artist Cecilia Brandolini.

Cecilia Brandoilini in Battle of the Buskers 2017

UPDATED: Police call for leads on vicious dog act

A woman has been bitten by a German Shepred at New Brighton Beach, North of Brunswick Heads and Byron Bay.

"I was screaming, 'take the dogs away'" (Warning: graphic content).

Local Partners