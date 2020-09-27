Music industry heavyweight takes on global role from Byron

Matthew Evans has been appointed Executive General Manager of SAE Creative Media Institute's global operations, headquartered at the SAE Byron Bay campus.

A NORTHERN Rivers local has been appointed to the top job of SAE Creative Media Institute's global operations.

Matthew Evans started out with SAE's Australasian operations in January and has now been promoted to executive general manager of their global operations.

He will be based at the Byron Bay campus.

In his new role, Mr Evans will oversee the management of almost 50 SAE campuses across 20 countries.

A Byron Bay local with a long career in the music industry, he spent seven years in executive roles at EMI Music Australasia.

More recently, he was chief operating officer at Secret Sounds and played a key role in delivering some of Australia's largest music events, including Splendour in the Grass.

Mr Evans said he was honoured to take on the role, following in the footsteps of outgoing executive general manager, Lee Aitken.

"Lee has been with SAE since 2015 and leaves an incredible legacy of professionalism and growth within the company," Mr Evans said.

"In Byron Bay, and globally, SAE has an enviable reputation.

"We are privileged to be able to provide a creative ecosystem, progressive learning environment and employment opportunities for locals and newcomers to the region.

"Moving forward in my global role, I am relishing the opportunity to work with SAE's creative communities around the globe to continue transforming creative education into the future."

SAE forms part of global education provider, Navitas, which delivers education programs to 70000 students worldwide.

The chief executive of Navitas's Careers & Industry division, Jo Anthonsyz, welcomed Mr Evans' appointment, saying he had delivered "exceptional outcomes and proved himself to be an outstanding leader despite the challenges presented by COVID-19".

"He is a respected creative media professional with an intimate understanding of the sector, and brings to the role a genuine passion for creative education and endeavour."