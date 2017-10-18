News

Music in Valley at Main Arm Public

MAIN ACT: Thrillbilly Stomp will play Music in the Valley event.
by Christian Morrow

FAMILIES will be kicking up their heels in celebration from 4pm this Friday when Thrillbilly Stomp headlines Main Arm Public School's annual Music in the Valley event.

The thigh-slapping, infectious sound of Thrillbilly Stomp is influenced by music in which accordion and mandolin are prominent such as Celtic, Cajun, Zydeco and Bluegrass.

The event kicks off with a Teddy Bears Singalong. The much-loved Curly Cousins will delight young and old with their rich harmonies, uplifting arrangements, multi-instrumental talents and audience interaction.

Other highlights include Main Arm students showcasing their musical talent from the junior and senior choirs to flautists, violinists and guitarists and a Welcome to Country with Uncle Pete. With free entry there will also be fun activities, sideshow alley, pony rides, an inflatable obstacle course, a petting zoo and delicious food as well as a licenced bar on offer. This is the school's biggest fundraiser with money being used to fund sporting and arts programs for all students. The school is also fundraising for the Rural Fire Brigade.

Steps are being taken to ensure that the event is waste free and to reduce its carbon footprint with money provided by Byron Council for a water filler station and compost bin.

