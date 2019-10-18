Music festivals reject new regulatory bill

MUSIC festival organisers in NSW rejected a new bill tabled by the Berejiklian Government to regulate music events due to no consultation with the industry.

On Wednesday, the NSW government tabled a new bill with similar regulation for the industry, despite the fact that same regulation was disallowed in parliament recently.

Last month, the Greens, Labor and other MLCs in the NSW Upper House disallowed the changes put through by the Coalition, removing controversial legislation.

Under the new Music Festivals Bill 2019, organisers of high-risk festivals would have to comply with approved safety management plans.

The Australian Festival Association, Live Performance Australia, APRA AMCOS, Music NSW and Live Music Office released a statement asking the Premier to sit down and discuss the regulation with the industry.

"Dear Premier, please meet with us,” the statement said.

"Since February this year we have requested that you convene an industry roundtable to discuss regulation and safety at music festivals.

"We again request that you immediately convene a roundtable to discuss regulation and safety at music festivals.”

The AFA's statement declared the new bill tabled this week as "unworkable”.

"The industry was not consulted on the design of this draft legislation. In its current form, it appears to be based on the regulations disallowed by the NSW Upper House which were unworkable for all the reasons outlined by industry. Without serious consultation with our industry this proposed legislation will not work and we do not support it,” it said.

"If you are genuine about your commitment to better safety at music festivals and saving lives, you will understand that collaboration with industry is the only way to deliver better safety outcomes. We stand ready to work with you.”