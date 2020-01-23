Music a welcome curiosity for North Coast artist

South Golden Beach artist Claire Atkins has just released her debut EP Eternal Return.

YOU don’t need to spend your life following a single passion.

That’s a clear message South Golden Beach artist Claire Atkins is sending with the release of her debut EP, at the age of 46.

In releasing Eternal Return, Atkins has encouraged anyone still looking for their purpose to look instead to curiosity.

Atkins said she’d never been drawn to doing just one thing.

But for the artist, magazine editor, actor and producer, even she was surprised when she wrote and recorded her first EP.

“I was going through a terrible creative slump a couple of years ago, and strangely, music kept suggesting itself to me,” Atkins said.

“It was strange, because at the time I couldn’t even play an instrument.

“So I had no expectations when I started music lessons, but I certainly never thought I’d start writing songs, let alone record them.”

Within 12 months, she was performing and writing her own music.

Atkins’ potential was evident to her teacher, singer-songwriter Kathryn Jones, who’s worked with Angus and Julia Stone, Powderfinger and Silverchair.

Jones suggested she send her songs to producer Paul Pilsneniks.

“Hearing Claire’s demos I felt that these beautiful tunes would really shine with some additional instrumentation and production, so we brought together some amazing local players to guest on her songs,” Pilsneniks said.

“What we ended up with is her stunning debut EP Eternal Return, and I encourage any music-listening aficionado to keep an ear out for this body of work.”

Her vocal style has been likened to Natalie Merchant and Julia Stone, with story-driven songs, fantastical imagery and hypnotic beats drawing listeners in to an intimate conversation.

Atkins is supported on the EP by local guest artists including legendary horn player John Hoffman, Martha Baartz and Angie Hudson.

Eternal Return is available on all digital platforms, local music stores and www.eternalreturn.com.au.