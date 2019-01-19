Museum to benefit from grant

GRANT: Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Brunswick Valley Historical Society volunteers at the Mullumbimby Museum.

THE Brunswick Valley Historical Society's museum buildings in Mullumbimby will be refreshed with $59,075 in NSW Government funding announced last week.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin joined with the volunteer members of the Historical Society last Friday to make the funding announcement.

Mr Franklin said the Brunswick Valley Historical Society plays an important role in capturing and preserving the region's history at the Mullumbimby Museum.

"Our region is rich in local history, particularly our agricultural history. For many years the Brunswick Valley Historical Society has collected and preserved historical artefacts for our community and visitors to learn about and enjoy,” Mr Franklin said.

"The Museum is located in the heritage listed old Mullumbimby Post Office building, but while this beautiful building has been tremendous in preserving our community's shared history, it is now in need of vital works to continue this role.”

BVHS treasurer Susan Tsicalas said the society were 'very grateful' to receive the government funding.

"It's great, because without that money, we wouldn't be able to do any of our planned changes,” she said.

The funding will upgrade insulation, lighting and artwork in the machinery exhibition space, whilst repainting the museum's main building.

Mr Franklin said the $59,075 Stronger Country Communities Fund grant will enable the Brunswick Valley Historical Society to continue their important role as historical custodians for the community.

"The local volunteers do a fantastic job. I am proud to be able to deliver the much needed funds to support them, as they continue to preserve and show case our wonderful community,” Mr Franklin said.

"The history captured at the museum is extraordinary. This funding will mean this history can be captured for generations to come.”