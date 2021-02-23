Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Police appeal for man following road rage incident
Crime

Muscle-bound man wanted after road rage rampage

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
23rd Feb 2021 10:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The search is on for a man who assaulted a woman in the Sydney's inner city and smashed her phone in a harrowing road rage incident last week.

Police want to speak to a heavily set man wearing a tight black shirt and skinny jeans in relation to the incident which happened around 1.45pm on February 14.

Officers have been told the woman was crossing Wattle St, Ultimo when a driver of a black SUV beeped the horn and verbally abused the woman.

Police have been told the woman was crossing a road when the driver of a black SUV beeped the horn and verbally abused the women.
Police have been told the woman was crossing a road when the driver of a black SUV beeped the horn and verbally abused the women.

 

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in a road rage incident in Sydney’s CBD last week.
Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in a road rage incident in Sydney’s CBD last week.

The man then allegedly followed her to a nearby cafe where he assaulted her before throwing her bike on the street and smashing her phone.

The 37-year-old woman suffered minor injuries to her wrists and hands in the brazen incident.

Sydney City police have been investigating the incident and anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Originally published as Muscle-bound man wanted after road rage rampage

More Stories

crime editors picks road rage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bakery slated for one of last original cottages on Jonson St

        Premium Content Bakery slated for one of last original cottages on Jonson St

        News The building is in one of Byron Bay’s most prominent locations, and was once a beloved family home.

        One man’s 16-year quest to uncover truth of Simone's murder

        Premium Content One man’s 16-year quest to uncover truth of Simone's murder

        News German journalist talks about the Strobel family, and their anguish

        Bluesfest set to be biggest Australian music event this year

        Premium Content Bluesfest set to be biggest Australian music event this year

        News We take an in-depth look at what this year's festival will be like

        Vaccine recipents open up on their historic jab

        Premium Content Vaccine recipents open up on their historic jab

        Health COVID-19 vaccinations: How these 20 jab recipients made history