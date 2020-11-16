Murwillumbah killer sentenced over jail assault

The man who stabbed to death a father-of-four in a Murwillumbah park in 2017 has had his sentence increased

The man who stabbed to death a father-of-four in a Murwillumbah park in 2017 has had his sentence increased

A man serving a 14-and-a-half-year jail sentence for the stabbing death of a father in northern NSW has had another four months added to his sentence due to a stabbing at a Sydney jail.

James Paul Alderton, 25, was sentenced on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over a stabbing at the Parklea Correctional Centre on August 17, 2018.

Alderton was remanded in custody at the time of the incident over the stabbing death of father-of-four Charlie Larter during a violent brawl in Murwillumbah in June, 2017.

According to police facts read to the court by Judge Mark Buscombe, another inmate at the jail was called over to a fence by a correctional services officer just after 1pm after he had been involved in an unrelated stabbing earlier that morning.

Alderton walked behind the man and removed something from the back of his pants and placed it down the front of his pants.

He walked to the rear of an exercise yard and attempted to throw the item over a fence twice, but failed on both occasions.

"He then picked up an item and walked towards the squash court," Judge Buscombe said.

"He started swinging his arms at the victim, Dylan Spicer, and was told to drop the item by corrective services staff."

Police facts say another fight started nearby between two other inmates, and prison guards required chemical canisters to stop the men from fighting.

Guards found four weapons, including a shiv that Alderton had placed on the ground during the fight.

Spicer was taken to Blacktown Hospital for treatment to a laceration to his left arm.

Judge Buscombe said the objective seriousness of the assault was "towards the low end" considering the injuries weren't serious.

However, he also said Alderton had a bad record during his time in jail.

"He's had numerous infringements in jail, and he's finding adjusting to custody very particularly difficult," he said.

"There's no evidence of remorse, very poor prospects of rehabilitation, and a high chance of reoffending."

Judge Buscombe sentenced Alderton to a 12-month fixed term jail sentence to begin on October 6, 2026.

The sentence added four months to Alderton's original parole date. He will now be eligible for release on October 5, 2027.