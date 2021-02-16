Murderer’s 'erotic sex' claims about victim rubbished

A murderer who claimed his victim Julie Anne Cooper choked herself with a dog collar during erotic sex has lashed out during his sentencing hearing.

A murderer who claimed his victim Julie Anne Cooper choked herself with a dog collar during erotic sex has lashed out during his sentencing hearing.

A murderer who claimed his victim choked herself with a dog collar during erotic sex has been described by a Perth judge as ruthless, depraved and misogynistic.

Mathew Mark Hemsley, 34, had met Doubleview grandmother Julie Anne Cooper, 55, at the Saint George Hotel in Innaloo in August 2018.

Hours later, Hemsley strangled and raped Ms Cooper, then dumped her body in a bush grave.

Hemsley was sentenced in the WA Supreme Court on Tuesday to life behind bars, with a minimum of 23 years to be served.

Justice Bruno Fiannaca described the former truck driver's behaviour as "abhorrent and shocking to right-minded people".

Mathew Mark Hemsley has been described by a judge as depraved and misogynistic. Picture: Facebook

The court heard that after the killing, Hemsley bought $3.30 worth of petrol to burn his vehicle.

He also created a ruse, sending text messages saying Ms Cooper had gone on a short holiday with a new partner and telling neighbours he was looking after her unit.

"Without a hint of remorse, you went on to use her car and her home for a period of time," Justice Fiannaca said.

About one week later, Ms Cooper was reported missing and her body was found in September 2018.

Justice Fiannaca said Ms Cooper had been vulnerable and Hemsley betrayed her trust.

"She had shown you kindness. Although you were a stranger, she had trusted you. You betrayed that trust, turning violent towards her," he said.

"Your violence was ruthless and depraved. You showed callous disregard for Ms Cooper's life and her dignity."

Mathew Mark Hemsley created a ruse after murdering Julie Anne Cooper. Picture: Facebook

Justice Fiannaca said Ms Cooper was killed in a secluded place where her "screams for help would have gone, one would expect, unheeded".

"You regarded women in a misogynistic way ... you regarded them as a lesser form of person, as someone against whom you had significant prejudice and who you were prepared to treat in a depraved way," Justice Fiannaca said.

"You have not shown any remorse."

Referring to the victim impact statements from Ms Cooper's children, Justice Fiannaca noted she had been described as a "warm, friendly and giving" person.

"The deep emotional impact of losing their mother in such horrific circumstances was obvious," Justice Fiannaca said.

Throughout the sentencing hearing, Hemsley made several outbursts, prompting Ms Cooper's family members to also call out during proceedings.

At one point, Hemsley was briefly removed from the courtroom.

Justice Fiannaca said there was "every prospect" Hemsley would remain a threat to the community upon his release from prison.

Outside court, Ms Cooper's family said they were happy with the sentencing and thanked police.

Originally published as Murderer's erotic sex claims rubbished