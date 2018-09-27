Menu
Login
The remains of Ah Bee Mack have finally been found.
The remains of Ah Bee Mack have finally been found.
Crime

Breakthrough in hunt for mum’s remains

by Caroline Schelle, AAP
27th Sep 2018 8:17 AM

SKELETAL remains believed to be of a Perth woman murdered by her son have been found buried at the backyard of her former home.

Officers were called to the Fairfield St house at Mt Hawthorn on Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of the remains.

"At that address, skeletal remains of Ah Bee Mack are believed to have been located this afternoon," a Western Australian police spokesman said.

Brent Donald Mack was convicted of killing his mother Ah Be Mack between December 18 and 19 in 2008 and was sentenced to life in prison.

When the then 27-year-old was convicted, Supreme Court Justice John McKechnie said he was a "dishonest, devious individual" who had lied to cover up his mother's murder.

Ms Mack, 56, who also went by the name of Pauline, was last seen alive in September 2008, but her body has never been found.

ah be mack brent donald mack editors picks garden human remains murder unearthed wa

Top Stories

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    POLICE CHASE: Teens to face court over black Merc pursuit

    News ONE woman said the driver “screamed through” some of the town’s busiest streets and said it was “surprising” no one was hurt.

    Housie needs new managers

    Housie needs new managers

    News Housie needs manager

    Daryl Braithwaite set to perform on the Northern Rivers

    Daryl Braithwaite set to perform on the Northern Rivers

    Music Tickets are now for sale for the 18+ event

    Local Partners