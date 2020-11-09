Murdered mum’s family ‘gutted’ after grave cleared

THE grieving family of allegedly murdered mum Kym Cobby are distraught after flowers and keepsakes were removed from the woman's headstone at a Gold Coast cemetery.

When Ms Cobby's sister Kaye Eden arrived at the woman's grave at Allambe Memorial Park to mark her birthday last week, she says the flowers and trinkets collected by the family for the headstone had been removed without warning.

Kaye Eden, Kym’s son Joel Cobby, and mother Olwyn Schulz. Picture Glenn Hampson.

"I am just gutted," Ms Eden told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"It is almost three years since she was (allegedly) murdered and when I got there I didn't even recognise her grave. I thought it had been vandalised."

Ms Eden says when she asked management at the Nerang cemetery about the items being removed, she was told it was the memorial park's policy not to allow excess items and artificial flowers around graves.

But Ms Cobby's sister said the items had been in place for the past three years, until they were removed without warning last week.

Kym Cobby's grave after items were removed. Picture: supplied.

"We would have understood if they told us that things had to be moved but we just feel like it's been done with no care," Ms Eden said.

"We'd left all the things there for Kym because we just didn't want it to seem like she was all alone. I used to buy my sister little presents and now I can't even do that anymore so that's why we got the little figurines.

"It meant so much to us and I just wish someone had said something to us so we could have moved them. We can't be the only family who feel this way."

A spokeswoman for Allambe said they were "very concerned" that Ms Cobby's family were upset about the removal of the items but it was the memorial park's policy not to have artificial flowers or ornaments around grave sites.

They said the policy has been in place for more than 25 years and is part of a memorial agreement signed by all families.

"We also have signs throughout the park to let guests and families know," she said.

The spokeswoman said artificial flowers and ornaments could promote vandalism and theft at the park and become a health and safety concern or tripping hazard.

Kym Cobby’s grave before flowers were removed. Picture: supplied.

"Broken glass and ceramics can cause injury or get caught up in the equipment used by the maintenance crew. Likewise, the wires from the artificial flowers cause concern for our surrounding wildlife," she said.

"When we don't act on this policy, we receive calls from our families who do not like the ornamentation and artificial flowers.

"We try very hard to find a considerate balance and be sympathetic to all our families and their wishes, while still maintaining the presence of our world-renowned gardens and landscapes."

Kym Cobby died on November 12, 2017 - two weeks after her 51st birthday.

She was taking out her rubbish when police allege she was attacked by her estranged husband Andrew Cobby nearby their Worongary property.

He was later charged with her murder after being found one street away, several hours later.

Cobby will face trial in May next year.

