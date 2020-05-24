Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three men charged with murder after tower fall. AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Three men charged with murder after tower fall. AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Crime

Murder charges after body found in Surfers Paradise

by Chris McMahon & Andrew Potts
24th May 2020 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged with murder after the death of a teenager at a Gold Coast tower over the weekend.

The three men, aged 20, 22 and 18, have also been charged with two counts of armed robbery in company.

Cian English from Hawthorne in Brisbane's eastern suburbs was found suffering traumatic injuries after what was initially thought to be a fall from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise just after 3am on Saturday.

However, detectives will allege a group of people from one unit armed with a knife attended another unit where a robbery occurred prior to the man's death.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow while the other two men are expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A passer-by discovered the body and immediately called emergency services, who rushed to the scene where they found four other teens as young as 16 in a hotel room containing a large stash of prescription and other drugs, in varying states of consciousness.

They were taken to Robina Hospital for treatment for drug overdoses.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

More to come.

 

Originally published as Murder charges after body found in Surfers Paradise

More Stories

crime death drugs editors picks robbery surfers paradie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Northern Rivers drive-in that isn’t showing movies

        premium_icon New Northern Rivers drive-in that isn’t showing movies

        News LOCAL creative industries are adapting to showcase their works in a COVID-19 world.

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        What you can watch on the Binge streaming app

        News App packed with more than 10,000 hours of entertainment.

        Biodiversity teams share koala knowledge across shire borders

        premium_icon Biodiversity teams share koala knowledge across shire...

        Environment HANDY hints will help them to keep an eye on the region’s populations.

        Bluesfest ticket holders to wait weeks for refund details

        premium_icon Bluesfest ticket holders to wait weeks for refund details

        News THE festival has announced that it will unveil part of the 2021 line-up and release...